Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

