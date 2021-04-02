Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 90,144 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Perdoceo Education worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.