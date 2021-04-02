Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lazard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

