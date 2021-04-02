Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 401,821 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 401,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after acquiring an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 76,351 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.