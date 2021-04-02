Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of TU opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

