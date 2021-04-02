Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,694 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The New York Times worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The New York Times stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

