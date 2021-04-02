Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Rent-A-Center worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 498.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 96,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.98 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.