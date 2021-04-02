Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 65,889.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,409 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of EnerSys worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS opened at $93.76 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.