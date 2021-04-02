Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 47,303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,785 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Donaldson by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.