Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $101,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

