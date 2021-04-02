Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of CEVA worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,894.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

