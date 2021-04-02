Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1,799.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Flowserve worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

