Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

