Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

