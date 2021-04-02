Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,827 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Perrigo worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Perrigo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -677.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

