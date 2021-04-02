Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Open Text worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Open Text by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

