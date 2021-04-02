Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.48 Million in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Replimune Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 32,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $963,441.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 974,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,837.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,490 shares of company stock worth $11,176,931 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

