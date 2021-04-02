Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,545 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

