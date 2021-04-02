Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,109 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,325.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 296,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

