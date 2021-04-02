Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,265 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

