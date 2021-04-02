Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Kforce worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $3,274,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.