Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Wingstop worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

