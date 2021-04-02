Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,841 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,841 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Laureate Education worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $6,949,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.