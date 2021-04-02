Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

