Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,573,800.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00.

ADI traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.38. 3,345,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $116,175,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.