Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $1,037,595.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

