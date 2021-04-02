Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $5,692,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,625. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

