Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $628.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.47 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

