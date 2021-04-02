Analysts Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

