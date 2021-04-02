Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $56,871,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 853,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.