Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $48.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $190.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth $255,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth $183,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

