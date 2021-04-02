Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.