Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 105,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 million and a PE ratio of 196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

