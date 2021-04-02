Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

