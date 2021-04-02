Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 916.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.