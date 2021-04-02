Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce $106.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.90 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $458.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.55 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

