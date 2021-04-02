Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Workhorse Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,386,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,170,760. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workhorse Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

