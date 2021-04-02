Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

