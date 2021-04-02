Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $825.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,301,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

