Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.34). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

GLPG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,483. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

