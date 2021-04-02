Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.06. 1,900,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,610. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

