Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.60). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

MTEM opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $697.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

