Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.35). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock worth $376,243. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $358,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

