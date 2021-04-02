Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Post reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 376,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,565. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.