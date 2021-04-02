Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce sales of $84.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.99 million and the lowest is $83.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $82.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

