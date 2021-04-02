Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post sales of $180.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the lowest is $179.86 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $182.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $784.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

