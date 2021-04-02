Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $1,423,000. Natixis increased its position in Waste Connections by 85.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,377,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

