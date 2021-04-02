Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlackBerry Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$36.00.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,880. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

