Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $817.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimerix by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

