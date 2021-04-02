Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

3/31/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.90 ($35.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UN01 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.18 ($36.68). The stock had a trading volume of 448,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €31.94 ($37.58).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

